Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.

Shares of ICHR opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ichor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

