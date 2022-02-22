ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,550. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.79 and its 200 day moving average is $269.53. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.