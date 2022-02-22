ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55-11.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of ICLR traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,550. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.53. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.23. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

