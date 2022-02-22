ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.92 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.950 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $6.91 on Tuesday, hitting $219.93. 19,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,550. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
About ICON Public
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.