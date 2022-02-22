Iconic Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,682.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $1,682.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

