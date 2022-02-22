Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, analysts expect Ideanomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 307.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ideanomics by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

