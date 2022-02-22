IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.26

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 197949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

