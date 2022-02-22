IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.26

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 197949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $533.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33.
About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
