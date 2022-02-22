IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $495,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.26. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $555.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

