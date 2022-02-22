IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,210 ($16.46) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 779 ($10.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 752 ($10.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($13.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 803.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 824.58.

In other news, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($67,992.28).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.