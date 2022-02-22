Ignition (IC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Ignition has a market capitalization of $155,394.34 and approximately $80.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,524,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,695 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

