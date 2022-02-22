Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.93% of Ikena Oncology worth $26,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 416.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 362,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1,139.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 278,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 447.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 10.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,646,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $400,764 in the last quarter.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IKNA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

