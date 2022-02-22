IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.19 and last traded at $173.19. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03.

About IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF)

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

