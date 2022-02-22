iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11.
About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)
See Also
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.