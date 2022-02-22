IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$45.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. IMI has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

