Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
IMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
