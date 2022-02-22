Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Immatics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immatics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.