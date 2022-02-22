ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.10.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.