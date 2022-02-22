Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.72 and traded as high as C$4.12. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 39,179 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$555.67 million and a PE ratio of -30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.72.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 752,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$2,407,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,553,986 shares in the company, valued at C$49,772,755.20.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

