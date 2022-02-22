Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,705.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $20,705.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.66 or 0.99887462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading



