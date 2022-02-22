Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Buys $19,845,923.28 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

