INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 244,353 shares of company stock worth $18,546,609. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $773.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

