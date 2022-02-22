Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 2,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

