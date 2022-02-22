Ink Market Cap Tops $382,511.05 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $382,511.05 and $2,123.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

