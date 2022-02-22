Innova 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 151.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Innova has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $111,430.74 and $33.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.