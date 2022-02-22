Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,577 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.92% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISSC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.10. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

