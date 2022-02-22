Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

