Inseego (INSG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INSG stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $486.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.