Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Acquires 83,000 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 508,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,470. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

AVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 660,095 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

