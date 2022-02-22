Insider Buying: Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Insider Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) insider Michelle Mapes purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.92%.
GPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Green Plains Partners Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
