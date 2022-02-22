Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells 7,854 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.98. 1,035,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,531. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Brunswick by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

