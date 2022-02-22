Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.13. 974,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

