Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Sells 13,070 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSL stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.45. The company had a trading volume of 201,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,457. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.37.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

