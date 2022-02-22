Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Globe Life stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. 497,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.
About Globe Life
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Life (GL)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.