Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globe Life stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. 497,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 630,881 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 354,456 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,146,000 after acquiring an additional 231,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

