Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 1,660 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.73. 712,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,422. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.18.

