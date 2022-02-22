Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 3,640,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $92.83.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.
About Redfin
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
