Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.13. 8,431,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average of $260.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $193.52 and a 12 month high of $311.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
