Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.13. 8,431,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average of $260.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $193.52 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

