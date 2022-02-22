Insider Selling: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells 3,476 Shares of Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,744,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after buying an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.