Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 8,421 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,458. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenable by 25.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,298,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

