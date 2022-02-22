Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36.

TSLA traded down $35.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $821.53. 27,679,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,650,158. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $975.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $920.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 167.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

