Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 519 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $230.21. 1,692,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,952. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.