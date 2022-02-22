Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 2,293 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $73,215.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $44,632.50.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.

VIR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 816,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,254. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after buying an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 802,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 293,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,173,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.