Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Buys $7,956,800.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. 470,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,671. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

