Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Up 0.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.19. 27,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 39,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.