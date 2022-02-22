Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Up 0.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.19. 27,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 39,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:INSI)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
