Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 6,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,044. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 221,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Insmed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

