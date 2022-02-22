Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,890 shares during the quarter. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF comprises about 7.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 72.72% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $6,185,000.

FEVR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 2,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,103. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

