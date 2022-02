INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 1st (OTCMKTS:INAQU)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 1st. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of INAQU stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

