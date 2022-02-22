Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.71

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.71 and traded as high as C$184.31. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$183.61, with a volume of 183,201 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.71. The stock has a market cap of C$32.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

