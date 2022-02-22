Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Senior Officer Acquires C$22,080.00 in Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Senior Officer Timothy Daniel Arnold bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,999.36.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,273. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.88 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITR. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.