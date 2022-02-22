Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Intel reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

