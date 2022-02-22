Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The stock has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

