InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Plans Dividend of $0.86

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,080 ($69.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,838.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,796.28. The stock has a market cap of £9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,110.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.72).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,260 ($71.54).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

